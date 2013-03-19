KAZAN Mar 19 Russia could ultimately benefit
from Cyprus' introduction of a levy on bank deposit because it
will make Russia's investment climate appear more stable, Russia
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Tuesday.
"It is a good chance for the Russian banking system to fight
for new depositors, new clients. And demonstrate that our
banking system is stable," he told reporters.
"For Russia, in the mid-term perspective, this (opens) good
opportunities... Russia will gain more than it will lose. For
Russia this is a chance to demonstrate its more predictable
rules of treating investors."
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have
strongly criticised Cyprus' plan to introduce a levy on bank
deposits, which will impact Russian companies and individuals
that hold billions of euros in Cypriot accounts.
Russian banks had about $12 billion placed with Cypriot
banks and corporate deposits amounted to $19 billion at the end
of 2012, according to Moody's rating agency.
