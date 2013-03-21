MOSCOW, March 21 Cypriot Finance Minister
Michael Sarris said that Cyprus and Russia were discussing
cooperation in the banking and energy sectors in addition to a
loan, and that any deal to solve the island's debt crisis should
also be in Russia's interests.
"There's a lot of teams now working on a number of issues.
Banks, natural gas, are there opportunities (on which) we can
base some cooperation and some suppport from Russia," Sarris
told reporters in Moscow on Thursday.
"We've asked for help clearly, but something that would make
also economic sense for Russia," he added.
Sarris was holding a second day of talks with Russian
officials after the Cypriot parliament on Tuesday threw out a
proposal to tax bank deposits in return for a 10-billion-euro
bailout from the European Union.