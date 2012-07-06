MOSCOW, July 6 Crisis-hit Cyprus has asked
Russia to loan it 5 billion euros ($6.19 billion), Russian
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Friday.
"Yes, we've got a request from Cyprus. They are asking for 5
billion euros," he said.
Cyprus officials have said they are looking to Russia, China
and Europe for financial aid of as much as 4 billion euros
.
In December, Cyprus received a 2.5 billion euro loan from
Russia, which has an interest in maintaining the island as an
offshore financial centre with low tax rates for Russian
businessmen, who use it as a base to reinvest in the country.
.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
Editing by John Bowker)