PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech and Russian firms
struck deals worth 2.15 billion euros($2.9 billion) on Thursday
during a visit to Prague by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev,
who also backed nuclear firm Atomstroyexport in a tender to
expand a Czech power plant.
Companies signed 14 contracts during Medvedev's talks with
Czech counterpart Vaclav Klaus, with the largest involving Czech
participation in the construction of a railway connection in
northern Russia between Obskaya and Nadym.
Czech firm OHL ZS said in a statement it would become
general supplier in the Ural mountains railway project in a
contract worth 1.5 billion euros that was signed with Russia's
OAO Yamal Railways Co.
The presidential talks covered diplomatic and business ties,
as well as a tender by Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ
to build two new units at its Temelin nuclear power
plant in southern Czech Republic.
Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse and France's Areva
are also in the tender, which will be the country's
largest ever procurement deal. U.S. and French politicians have
lobbied for their companies to build the new reactors.
Russia is a traditional provider of nuclear power
infrastructure in the ex-communist country, but many officials
worry about energy independence as Russia supplies the majority
of the central European state's oil and gas.
"We see certain competitive advantages of our offer. Our
offer means more active involvement of Czech companies as
sub-contractors," Medvedev said after talks with Klaus.
"Indeed, we expect that the decision-making process within
the tender procedure will be transparent, free and not related
to any pressure from outside, no matter where it would come
from."
Medvedev was also set on Thursday to meet Prime Minister
Petr Necas, whose government will oversee the tender. Bids are
due in July 2012.
Atomstroyexport is bidding for the Temelin units in a
consortium with Russian-owned Czech company Skoda JS.
Also as part of the state visit, Czech firm Alta founded a
joint venture with the Russian nuclear fuel maker, TVEL, that
supplies fuel to Temelin and the country's other nuclear power
plant Dukovany.
($1 = 18.8999 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7468 euros)
