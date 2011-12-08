PRAGUE Dec 8 Czech and Russian firms struck deals worth 2.15 billion euros($2.9 billion) on Thursday during a visit to Prague by Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who also backed nuclear firm Atomstroyexport in a tender to expand a Czech power plant.

Companies signed 14 contracts during Medvedev's talks with Czech counterpart Vaclav Klaus, with the largest involving Czech participation in the construction of a railway connection in northern Russia between Obskaya and Nadym.

Czech firm OHL ZS said in a statement it would become general supplier in the Ural mountains railway project in a contract worth 1.5 billion euros that was signed with Russia's OAO Yamal Railways Co.

The presidential talks covered diplomatic and business ties, as well as a tender by Czech majority state-owned utility CEZ to build two new units at its Temelin nuclear power plant in southern Czech Republic.

Toshiba Corp unit Westinghouse and France's Areva are also in the tender, which will be the country's largest ever procurement deal. U.S. and French politicians have lobbied for their companies to build the new reactors.

Russia is a traditional provider of nuclear power infrastructure in the ex-communist country, but many officials worry about energy independence as Russia supplies the majority of the central European state's oil and gas.

"We see certain competitive advantages of our offer. Our offer means more active involvement of Czech companies as sub-contractors," Medvedev said after talks with Klaus.

"Indeed, we expect that the decision-making process within the tender procedure will be transparent, free and not related to any pressure from outside, no matter where it would come from."

Medvedev was also set on Thursday to meet Prime Minister Petr Necas, whose government will oversee the tender. Bids are due in July 2012.

Atomstroyexport is bidding for the Temelin units in a consortium with Russian-owned Czech company Skoda JS.

Also as part of the state visit, Czech firm Alta founded a joint venture with the Russian nuclear fuel maker, TVEL, that supplies fuel to Temelin and the country's other nuclear power plant Dukovany. ($1 = 18.8999 Czech crowns) ($1 = 0.7468 euros) (Reporting by Robert Mueller and Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Will Waterman)