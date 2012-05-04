* Russia pledges 73,000 tonnes for Czechs in May
* Deadline for registration set for May 15
* Supplies were cut in April to 280,000 tonnes
MOSCOW, May 4 Russia will cut oil supplies to
the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline in May, Transneft
said on Friday, the second month of reductions to Czech refiners
in favour of other outlets, particularly the new Baltic terminal
at Ust-Luga.
Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said
only 73,000 tonnes of oil so far has been registered for
shipment to the Czech Republic out of 345,500 tonnes nominally
scheduled for May.
Only Gazprom Neft has committed to shipments.
"We will receive shipping requests until May 15," Transneft
spokesman Igor Dyomin said.
"We don't block exports," he added.
Last month Russian companies supplied the Czech Republic
with only 280,000 tonnes of 410,000 tonnes scheduled. Market
sources said Russian companies chose other destinations,
including new Ust-Luga outlet on the Baltic Sea, due to more
attractive prices.
Russia will increase Urals URL-NWE-E crude exports from
Ust-Luga to 1.9 million tonnes in June from 1.6 million tonnes
scheduled for May.
Russian companies have been gradually shifting away from the
Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. Druzhba delivers over 1.2 million
barrels per day to refiners in Poland, Germany, the Czech
Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alison Birrane)