MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia is seeking to increase oil
supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, Russian
oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday.
Russia has substantially cut supplies via Druzhba as it
tries to diversify its exporting routes, preferring to ship
crude oil via ports, such as the newly built Ust-Luga outlet on
the Baltic Sea.
But pipeline shipments are expected to be increased during
the winter because of the fear of supply disruptions at ports
during the harsh weather.
Igor Dyomin, a Transneft spokesman, said 350,000 tonnes of
oil had been registered to be shipped via Druzhba to the Czech
Republic in November. He added that 60,000 tonnes more are being
registered.
This is higher than in October, when Russia exported 237,000
tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic through Druzhba.
The oil will be supplied by LUKOIL and Gazprom
Neft. The volumes are consistent with the exporting
schedule, which foresees that 1.197 million tonnes would be
shipped to the Czech Republic in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Gleb
Gorodyankin; Editing by David Holmes)