MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia is seeking to increase oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to the Czech Republic, Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Friday.

Russia has substantially cut supplies via Druzhba as it tries to diversify its exporting routes, preferring to ship crude oil via ports, such as the newly built Ust-Luga outlet on the Baltic Sea.

But pipeline shipments are expected to be increased during the winter because of the fear of supply disruptions at ports during the harsh weather.

Igor Dyomin, a Transneft spokesman, said 350,000 tonnes of oil had been registered to be shipped via Druzhba to the Czech Republic in November. He added that 60,000 tonnes more are being registered.

This is higher than in October, when Russia exported 237,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic through Druzhba.

The oil will be supplied by LUKOIL and Gazprom Neft. The volumes are consistent with the exporting schedule, which foresees that 1.197 million tonnes would be shipped to the Czech Republic in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Additional reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; Editing by David Holmes)