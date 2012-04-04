* Only one fifth of usual supplies scheduled for April
* Poland, Germany already saw oil allocation cuts for Q2
* Volumes diverted to serve new Ust-Luga port
MOSCOW, April 4 Russia will this month slash oil
deliveries to the Czech Republic, in addition to cuts to Poland
and Germany, as it seeks to divert supplies to its own ports,
including the newly built Baltic Ust-Luga terminal, traders
said.
They said this week that Russia has scheduled to supply only
80,000 tonnes of crude to the Czech Republic in April compared
with the usual monthly allocation of 400,000 tonnes of Urals,
the country's export grade.
"There are already (Urals) shortages," one trader said.
Russia over the past decade has stopped crude oil transit
via the ex-Soviet states of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and
Ukraine as the Kremlin sought to boost the country's
infrastructure independence and expanded or built from scratch
new export outlets in its Baltic, Black Sea and Pacific ports.
The latest outlet, Ust-Luga in the Baltic, launched last
month, was designed a few years ago following pricing spats
between Moscow and Belarus, through which the inland pipeline
Druzhba delivers around 1 million barrels per day to refiners in
Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary.
The rhetoric over suspending supplies through Druzhba has
eased in the past years as Russian oil firms say it remains an
economically attractive option.
Asked to comment on the traders' report of lower supply
through the pipeline, a spokesman for Unipetrol, the majority
owner of the Czech refiner's top refiner Ceska Rafirneska, said
the company was not experiencing shortages in oil deliveries.
"In general the flexibility we have with two pipelines is
working very well. There is no alarm at the moment," the Czech
government's chief negotiator on energy Vaclav Bartuska said,
referring to Druzhba and a pipeline system linking the country
to the Mediterranean.
However, traders said the cut in deliveries along the
Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up more
expensive crude imports from the Mediterranean ports to replace
lost Urals supplies.
Another source said Poland's PKN Orlen, which
controls Unipetrol, has already started searching
for extra crude to replace lost Urals deliveries.
Ust-Luga is scheduled to load 3.6 million tonnes of crude
oil in the second quarter and Russia, the
world's largest oil producer, has to divert crude from other
destinations as its output stagnates.
Poland has already seen its second quarter Druzhba
allocations falling by 1 million tonnes to 4.8 million in a move
traders also explained by the launch of Ust-Luga.
Germany saw its second quarter schedule cut by 0.8 million
to 5.1 million tonnes.
Russia was due to ship 1.2 million tonnes of oil to the
Czech Republic in the second quarter, only slightly down from
1.25 million tonnes in the first three months of the year.
. But that figure could now change significantly
if low April deliveries materialise.
