MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's oil pipeline operator
Transneft said on Tuesday it is ready to provide
Czech Republic will all required crude volumes amid reports of
supplies cuts.
"The company is ready to deliver all the contracted volumes
of hydrocarbons in accordance with the approved second-quarter
2012 supply schedule," Transneft said in a statement.
On Monday, the company said it only had sufficient volume in
the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more
days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests
for deliveries to Czech customers.
