* Transneft says committed to oil supplies to Czech Republic
* Russian cos divert barrels from Druzhba to Ust-Luga
(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's oil pipeline operator
Transneft tried to smooth worries over oil supplies
to the Czech Republic, saying on Tuesday it is ready to provide
all required crude supplies.
The comments echo previous Transneft statements that it has
not been barring Russian companies from delivering oil to the
Czech Republic, but the question remains open as to whether
suppliers will stick to delivery schedules.
"The company is ready to deliver all the contracted volumes
of hydrocarbons in accordance with the approved second-quarter
2012 supply schedule," Transneft said in a statement.
The company had said on Monday it only had sufficient volume
in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three
more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new
requests for deliveries to Czech customers.
Russian oil majors have been shifting volume away from the
Druzhba pipeline in recent years and a new outlet, the Baltic
port of Ust-Luga, has allowed them to divert more supplies from
the Soviet-era option.
Oil supplies to the west of Russia have also been
constrained after Moscow launched pipeline crude deliveries to
China from Jan. 1 2011 at a rate of 300,000 barrels per day,
while overall exports have remained basically flat.
Traders said Russia had supplied just 60,000 tonnes of oil
to the Czech Republic URL-CZ in the first eight days of this
month, around 15 percent of the normal monthly total.
Last week, market sources said the cut in deliveries along
the Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up
more expensive crude imports from the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova
and David Holmes)