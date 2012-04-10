* Transneft says committed to oil supplies to Czech Republic

* Russian cos divert barrels from Druzhba to Ust-Luga (Adds details, background)

MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft tried to smooth worries over oil supplies to the Czech Republic, saying on Tuesday it is ready to provide all required crude supplies.

The comments echo previous Transneft statements that it has not been barring Russian companies from delivering oil to the Czech Republic, but the question remains open as to whether suppliers will stick to delivery schedules.

"The company is ready to deliver all the contracted volumes of hydrocarbons in accordance with the approved second-quarter 2012 supply schedule," Transneft said in a statement.

The company had said on Monday it only had sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers.

Russian oil majors have been shifting volume away from the Druzhba pipeline in recent years and a new outlet, the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, has allowed them to divert more supplies from the Soviet-era option.

Oil supplies to the west of Russia have also been constrained after Moscow launched pipeline crude deliveries to China from Jan. 1 2011 at a rate of 300,000 barrels per day, while overall exports have remained basically flat.

Traders said Russia had supplied just 60,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic URL-CZ in the first eight days of this month, around 15 percent of the normal monthly total.

Last week, market sources said the cut in deliveries along the Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up more expensive crude imports from the Mediterranean. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and David Holmes)