MOSCOW, April 11 Russian companies have pledged to ship at least 230,000 tonnes of Urals URL-E oil to the Czech Republic in April to date, out of 409,670 tonnes scheduled for the month as a whole, Russia's oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said on Wednesday.

Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Reuters that the company is awaiting further requests by April 17.

"We are waiting for one more week," he said.

According to the exports schedule published on Transneft's web site - here - Rosneft and LUKOIL has quotas for shipping 98,900 tonnes and 164,800 tonnes respectively.

"They have not confirmed the requests yet," Dyomin said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker; editing by)