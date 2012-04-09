(Adds Czech reaction)

By Gleb Gorodyankin

MOSCOW, April 9 Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft only has sufficient volume in the Druzhba pipeline to supply the Czech Republic for three more days, after Russian oil companies failed to submit new requests for deliveries to Czech customers.

"We are not limiting (supplies) to anyone, but they are not processing (the requests)," a Transneft spokesman said on Monday.

Russia's oil majors have been shifting volume away from the Druzhba pipeline in recent years and a new outlet, at Ust-Luga on the Baltic, has allowed them to divert more supplies from the Soviet-era option.

Traders said Russia had supplied just 60,000 tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic URL-CZ in the first eight days of this month, around 15 percent of the normal monthly amount.

The Czechs have alternative sources of oil but the reliability of energy supplies remains a sensitive topic in the former Soviet bloc country.

The Czech side, including pipeline operator Mero, has not been informed about any supply reductions, said Vaclav Bartuska, a special government envoy for energy security.

He said the country could replace the missing volumes through the IKL pipeline bringing oil from the Mediterranean.

"We have tested in 2008 (when Russia abruptly cut supplies) that we can replace even a dramatic drop in supply via IKL," he told Reuters.

He said the Czech Republic has reserves of oil and oil products for more than 90 days.

Last week, market sources said the cut in deliveries along the Druzhba pipeline might force the Czech Republic to ramp up the more expensive crude imports from the Mediterranean.

Russia was due to ship 1.2 million tonnes of oil to the Czech Republic in the second quarter, slightly down from 1.25 million in the first three months of the year..

But that figure could now change significantly if deliveries remain low through the rest of April.

Rosneft and Lukoil are Transneft's main Druzhba clients, with each receiving a monthly crude allocation for the Czech Republic of 500,000 tonnes.

Rosneft and Lukoil are Transneft's main Druzhba clients, with each receiving a monthly crude allocation for the Czech Republic of 500,000 tonnes.

Gazprom Neft has a monthly quota of 200,000 tonnes to this destination, although trading sources said the company was in talks to double volume via Druzhba to make up for some of the shortfall.