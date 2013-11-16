MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian police killed the main
suspect in last month's bombing of a bus in Volgograd and
several other suspected militants in Dagestan on Saturday, media
reports said.
Five militants, including the husband of the suicide bomber
who detonated the bus bomb, were killed in a shootout after
hours of armed stand-off at a house in Makhachkala, capital of
the violent North Caucasus region of Dagestan.
Dmitry Sokolov had told police during the siege at the house
that he had made the bomb set off in Volgograd by the woman
authorities have named as Naida Asiyalova, media said.
The bombing, the deadliest attack outside the North Caucasus
for nearly three years, raised fears of more Islamist violence
as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black
Sea resort of Sochi, near the mainly Muslim region.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Louise Ireland)