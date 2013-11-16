(Changes sourcing to Anti-Terrorism Committee, adds context)
MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian police killed the main
suspected organiser of last month's bombing of a bus in
Volgograd and several other suspected militants in Dagestan on
Saturday, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said,
confirming earlier media reports.
The federal government body said that the husband of the
suicide bomber who detonated the bus bomb was among five
militants killed in a shootout after a stand-off lasting hours
at a house in Makhachkala, capital of the violent North Caucasus
region of Dagestan.
Dmitry Sokolov had told police during the siege at the house
that he had made the bomb set off in Volgograd by the woman
authorities have named as Naida Asiyalova, the Committee said.
The bombing, the deadliest attack outside the North Caucasus
for nearly three years, raised fears of more Islamist violence
as Russia prepares to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in the Black
Sea resort of Sochi, near the mainly Muslim region.
Last month a police source in Dagestan told Reuters that
Sokolov, originally from the Moscow suburbs, had met Asiyalova
online. He disappeared from Moscow last year, and is also
believed to have prepared a suicide belt used in an earlier
bombing in Makhachkala in May.
Bombings and shootings are a frequent occurrence in
Dagestan, at the eastern edge of the North Caucasus, where
insurgents say they are fighting to create an Islamic state.
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Louise Ireland and Toby
Chopra)