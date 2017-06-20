By Jack Stubbs
| ESIPOVO, Russia, June 20
ESIPOVO, Russia, June 20 Germany's Daimler
began construction of a new Mercedes-Benz plant near
Moscow on Tuesday, following through on the first new investment
by a major foreign automaker in Russia since Western sanctions
were imposed three years ago.
Daimler said in February that it will invest more than 250
million euros ($279 million) in the factory, contrasting with
widespread wariness among international investors after a
prolonged downturn brought on by sanctions and a collapse in
global oil prices.
But Russia's economy has recently shown signs of recovery,
while its car market is returning to growth after four years of
decline.
Speaking at a ceremony to lay the factory's first stone,
Markus Schaefer, a member of the divisional board of
Mercedes-Benz Cars, said Daimler had made the decision after a
"very, very successful conversation" with the Russian
government.
Moscow Regional Governor Andrey Vorobyov said President
Vladimir Putin had personally signed off on the deal, allowing
the regional government to offer unspecified conditions
previously not available to foreign investors.
"Ultimately, we want to build cars where customers are,"
Schaefer said at the construction site in the town of Esipovo,
60 km (37 miles) from Moscow. "We are confident in the long-term
potential of Russia."
Global automakers had viewed Russia as a promising growth
market until the 2014 sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine
and the economic downturn prompted companies to put projects on
hold. Car sales have more than halved from a 2012 peak of almost
3 million a year and U.S. auto giant General Motors quit
the market in 2015.
Though Mercedes' Russian car sales dropped 11 percent last
year to 36,888, according to the Association of European
Business (AEB) lobby group, Schaefer said he expects numbers to
show an increase in 2017 and continue growing after the new
plant opens in 2019. The company's Russian car sales in May
jumped 8 percent year on year.
The factory will employ more than 1,000 people working
across a 85-hectare site to produce more than 20,000
Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs a year.
Hoping to benefit from a future rebound in Russian car
sales, some international manufacturers have recently started to
strengthen their presence in Russia. Germany's Volkswagen
announced projects last week to boost its VW and
Skoda brands as well as commercial vehicles.
