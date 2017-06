MOSCOW Jan 30 German autos group Daimler is ready to increase its stake in Russian truck maker Kamaz to a controlling one, newswires said on Monday citing Russian state conglomerate and Kamaz shareholder Russian Technologies.

"They (Daimler) are ready to increase it to a controlling stake," Sergei Chemezov, the head of Russian Technologies, which owns 49.9 percent in Kamaz, was quoted as saying by Interfax.

"Where they can buy it from? Only from us," he was reported to have added.

Daimler has an 11 percent stake in Kamaz. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by John Bowker)