(Corrects number in headline)

MOSCOW Feb 19 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury-car division will recall 1,182 cars of the ML and GL models, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday.

The recall will affect cars produced between Jan. 4, 2013, and July 11, 2014, and sold between March 15, 2014, and Aug. 7, 2015, Rosstandart said, because of a possible fuel leak. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov and David Evans)