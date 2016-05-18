(Adds Thai project detail, dairy union comment)

By Olga Popova and Polina Devitt

BYKOVO, Russia May 18 Asian businesses plan to invest about $4 billion in milk and dairy production in Russia, helping Moscow to replace imports hit by trade sanctions on traditional suppliers.

Russia banned many Western food imports, including dairy, in 2014 in retaliation for sanctions over Ukraine, creating supply shortfalls and spurring investments in its agricultural sector.

Vietnamese dairy producer TH Group began building milk farms in the Moscow region on Wednesday as part of a $2.7 billion 10-year project.

The first stage, costing $500 million, will lead to the production of 800 tonnes a day of milk and other products that are expected to reach the Russian market next year, TH Group's chairman, Thai Huong, said at a ceremony marking the start of construction.

Separately, the state-backed Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) and China's Banner Infant Dairy Products on joint investments in the construction of a $1 billion milk and dairy complex in the Ryazan region of Russia.

Its total annual production capacity will be 400,000 tonnes of milk, cheese and sour-milk products, RDIF said.

The complex will put CP Group among the top five dairy producers in Russia, Andrey Danilenko, Chairman of Russia's National Dairy Producers Union, told Reuters.

Together with the Vietnamese project, it will help to fill the gap left by banned EU dairy imports and ease dependence on Belarus, Uruguay, New Zealand and Argentina.

The biggest dairy producers in Russia are France's Danone and U.S. company PepsiCo Inc.