(Repeats story from Thursday) LONDON, Nov 13 Investment banking fees from Russia have collapsed for Western banks in 2014 but fees from emerging markets as a whole are up 10 percent versus full-year 2013, ThomsonReuters data shows. For an article click Following is a table on fees earned by banks from Russian debt and equity capital markets, loans and merger & acquisitions this year and in 2013: (source ThomsonReuters) EM Fees by mln $ mln $ Region / Nation Region YTD 2013 YTD 2014 YoY change % Africa/Mideast/Cen 1,155.04 1,290.31 12 tral Asia Central Asia 35.63 43.66 23 Middle East 780.70 924.59 18 North Africa 25.89 22.73 -12 Sub-Saharan Africa 312.81 299.33 -4 Americas 1,490.32 1,479.35 -1 Central America 491.94 374.23 -24 South America 998.38 1,105.13 11 Asia-Pacific (ex 5,848.45 7,205.56 23 Central Asia) Australasia 1.17 6.48 451 North Asia 4,351.78 5,972.13 37 South Asia 457.02 469.14 3 Southeast Asia 1,038.47 757.82 -27 Europe 1,346.86 767.93 -43 Eastern Europe 1,346.86 767.93 -43 Grand Total 9,840.68 10,743.1 9 (Compiled by Sujata Rao; Edited by Sophie Walker)