Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview to Russian TV channels in Moscow, Russia, December 15, 2016. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the Russian government would allow the issuance of state debt denominated in the currencies of the BRICS group of countries.

Russia is preparing to issue OFZ government bonds in Chinese yuan, though the timing of the issue is unclear.

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)