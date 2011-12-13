* Eurobond may be issued in early 2012

* Govt plan envisages around $7 billion in foreign borrowing in 2012

* Analysts see quick action due to rising political risk (Adds quotes, detail, analyst comment)

By Yelena Orekhova and Lidia Kelly

MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russia will pick three to four banks by year-end to organize a sovereign Eurobond issue, slated for early 2012, a senior finance ministry official said on Tuesday, in a move analysts see as forced by the country's rising political uncertainty.

"Banks have given us their proposals and before the end of the year will look at them and select three or four banks," said Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the debt department at the finance ministry.

He said 22 banks had pitched to arrange the deal.

"If it's going to be possible to issue bonds with maximum maturity, those we don't have now, we will do that. We're talking here about (maturity) of more than 10 years," Vyshkovsky told reporters.

The government is planning $7 billion in annual external borrowing until 2014, chiefly to cover the budget deficit.

"Clearly with pressure on the political front, and an uncertain global environment, the ministry of finance wants to get some cash in the bank," said Tim Ash, emerging markets economist at RBS in London, in a note.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who is bidding to extend his 12-year-old domination of power by running for the presidency next March, is facing an increasing struggle with a growing liberal opposition.

The largest opposition protests in two decades emerged after the Dec. 4 parliamentary election, calling the vote, which officially gave the ruling United Russia party a slim lower-house majority, fraudulent.

Putin is widely expected to win the March presidential vote, which could make him the leader for the next 12 years, but analysts see political risks in the country rising quickly.

"Much, of course, remains uncertain," said Neal Shearing, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics in London.

"But history suggests that protests can escalate quickly, with unforeseen results. It would therefore be foolish to claim with any great certainty what might happen next."

On Monday, Mikhail Prokhorov, once Russia's richest man and an owner the New Jersey Nets NBA team, said he would challenge Putin in the elections.

Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, a long-time ally of Putin who was ousted in September for criticising the government's high spending ambitions, said that he may help to fund a liberal party that would focus on reforms.

The finance ministry forecasts a budget surplus of 0.3-0.5 percent of gross domestic product this year - a much better result than the original estimate of 1.5 percent deficit for this year thanks to high oil prices.

"Budget performance this year has been stellar, putting the administration in a strong position to bank roll a Putin election campaign," Ash at RBS said.

The budget is to run a deficit in 2012-2014, before balancing in 2015.

In terms of domestic borrowing the finance ministry may cut by 200 billion roubles ($6.32 billion) the 1,979 trillion envisaged to raised in Russia next year, Vyshkovsky said. ($1 = 31.6540 Russian roubles) (Reporting Elena Orekhova,; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Douglas Busvine)