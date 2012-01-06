LONDON, Jan 6 (IFR) - While Russia continues to celebrate the new year and Orthodox Christmas until next Tuesday, the global investor community eagerly awaits the first bond deal out of the country in 2012.

After a difficult end to 2011, following big protests against parliamentary election results, the timing of the year's opening Russia deal is being followed more keenly than usual.

There are six potential candidates to be the first borrower, including the government (Baa1/BBB/BBB), which chose leads for a deal on December 28.

Two others, VEB (Baa1/BBB/BBB) and Gazprombank (Baa3/BB+), have mandates confirmed. Russian Agricultural Bank (Baa1/NR/BBB), Russian Railways (Baa1/BBB/BBB) and TNK-BP (Baa2/BBB-/BBB-) all met with investors in non-deal roadshows at the end of last year - although the privately-owned oil company is the long-shot to be first out of the blocks, according to investors.

"Most likely it will be a US dollar deal from a government-backed credit," says one portfolio manager in London.

If it was to be VEB it would be a chance for the development bank to boost its battered reputation after it pulled an intended deal in December after a sharp sell-off in Russian assets, having already posted guidance.

Whoever it is, all eyes will be on the price paid and the deal's reception with the international investor community.

POLITICAL RISK

Political risk remains firmly on the cards following last year's controversial parliamentary polls. And with Russia's presidential election due on March 4, there's a high chance of further disruption and protests against the country's political establishment.

Last month's protests have already repriced the Russian credit curve and it will not surprise anyone if investors seek an additional political risk premium on top of a standard new issue concession from prospective borrowers.

The sovereign's EMBI+ spread, for instance, was at 280bp before the protests but closed the year at 321bp. It was last trading at 312bp.

One analyst in Moscow said that while the rallies in December do not bear comparison with the Arab Spring, they are an illustration of how disillusioned Russia's middle class is becoming.

The uncertain political climate means some borrowers are likely to wait until the second quarter before considering accessing the international markets.

"Some names can wait until the presidential elections are over and some names can go ahead before March 4 if there is a good bid for their paper," said one banker.

Another banker thinks the protests will not change anything fundamentally in Russia, but their perception in the West could affect foreign investors. For instance, after the US State Secretary Hillary Clinton's remarks about the outcome of the Russian parliamentary elections, some US accounts decided to steer clear of VEB's deal.

Russia's problems are not just political, analysts say. Any pre-election populist increase in public spending could weaken the country's fiscal position translating into a higher price tag for prospective borrowers.

(Reporting by Bakyt Azimkanov, International Financing Review; Editing by Sudip Roy and Julian Baker)