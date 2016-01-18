MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia will respect its earlier
obligations on loans issued to foreign borrowers despite the
economic difficulties it is facing now, RIA news agency quoted
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak as saying on
Monday.
"We have assumed large obligations. And not to respect
obligations on the issued loans is even more shameful than not
to fulfill our own obligations on the loans which we have
taken," Storchak said.
He also said that Russia would not borrow on global
financial markets as long as Western sanctions imposed on Moscow
remained in force.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)