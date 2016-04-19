MOSCOW, April 19 Russia's largest banks plan to repay $3.9 billion of foreign debt in the second quarter of this year and another $2.9 billion in the third quarter, Russia's central bank said on Tuesday, citing a poll of the country's 25 leading banks.

Non-financial organisations will repay up to $15.8 billion in the second quarter and another $15.2 billion in the third quarter, central bank estimates show.

