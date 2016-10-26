MOSCOW/STOCKHOLM Oct 26 Russia is reinforcing
its Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad with two small warships armed
with long-range cruise missiles to counter what it sees as a
worrying NATO build-up in the region, Russia's daily Izvestia
reported on Wednesday.
There was no official confirmation from Moscow, but the
report will raise tensions in the Baltic already heightened
since Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea and is likely to cause
particular consternation in Poland and Lithuania which share
land borders with Kaliningrad.
Izvestia cited an unnamed military source as saying that the
two ships, the Serpukhov and the Zeleny Dol, had already entered
the Baltic Sea and would soon become part of a newly formed
division.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn/Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair
Scrutton)