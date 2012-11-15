MOSCOW Nov 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin
fired two Defence Ministry deputies on Thursday, broadening a
reshuffle at the scandal-stricken body after the minister's
dismissal last week due a fraud investigation.
In an order on the Kremlin website, Putin fired deputies
Dmitry Chushkin and Yelena Kozlova, who oversaw finances under
former minister Anatoly Serdyukov and replaced them with two
associates of the new minister Sergei Shoigu.
While a personnel shuffle was expected at the ministry after
Serdyukov's dismissal, the order will deepen the authority of
both Putin and Shoigu at the ministry, which channels billions
of tax dollars every year through Russia's huge arms industry.
Putin fired the General Chief of Staff Nikolai Makarov last
week.
The new appointees at the ministry are Ruslan Tsalikov, who
worked directly under Shoigu when he led the Emergencies
Ministry, and Yuri Borisov, who was the first deputy chairman of
a defence industry board.
Serdyukov was dismissed last week after he was implicated in
a $100-million corruption scandal in which a ministry firm was
accused of selling properties to insider companies at
suspiciously low prices.