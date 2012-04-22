* High oil prices help ease budget deficit

* Russia seeking to lower dependence on oil revenues

By Lidia Kelly

WASHINGTON, April 21 Russia may see a budget deficit of 0.3 percent or less of gross domestic product this year thanks to high oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Saturday.

"We estimate that the budget deficit will be reduced this year from (earlier forecast) 1.5 percent of gross domestic product to 0.3 percent," Siluanov told journalists at the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank spring meeting in Washington.

"If the same economic situation in Russia will continue until the end of the year, we do not rule out that the budget will be, as last year, without a deficit."

In 2011, Russia saw a budget surplus of 0.8 percent of GDP.

Prices of Urals crude blend, Russia's main export, have so far this year stood at $117 a barrel. The Economy Ministry recently increased its average annual price estimate for oil to $115 this year from $100.

"What is important is that we are not going to spend any of the oil revenue," Siluanov said.

He said Russia was seeking to lower its dependence on oil revenues. As of 2016, the country will implement a policy of using revenue generated from oil prices above $90 a barrel for the Reserve Fund or to pay off domestic debt, Siluanov said.

"This is a fundamentally important step to ensure the preservation of the positive macroeconomic achievements that we have - low inflation in the first place, and we will not inflate our spending obligations," he said.

The Reserve Fund is one of Russia's two windfall oil revenue funds, where money is put aside to cover possible budget shortages. As of April 1, the fund stood at $62.28 billion, according to data from the Finance Ministry. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Peter Cooney)