MOSCOW French actor Gerard Depardieu was involved in a car accident in Moscow on Tuesday when a taxi rammed into a Mercedes carrying him in his adopted homeland of Russia, where he is filming a movie.

The 64-year-old star of films such as "Green Card" and "Cyrano de Bergerac" was unhurt and posed for photos with Russian traffic police in footage shown by tabloid portal Lifenews.ru.

Depardieu, who was granted Russian citizenship by President Vladimir Putin in January after criticising a planned 75-percent tax on millionaires in France, appears not to have been behind the wheel during the Moscow accident.

He was banned from driving for six months by a French court earlier this month, after he was found to be three times over the alcohol limit when he fell from a scooter last year.

France's best-known actor, whose lifestyle and outlandish behaviour has made more headlines than his film career in recent years, was bitterly criticised for abandoning his homeland when he received a hug and a passport from Putin. But Depardieu, who owns a vineyard in the Loire valley, has said he did not leave for tax reasons.

Last year's scooter fall came a few months after a car driver filed a suit against Depardieu for assault and battery following an altercation in Paris.

A year earlier, Depardieu outraged passengers by urinating in the aisle of an Air France flight as it prepared to take off.

Depardieu is currently filming a thriller called "Turquoise" in Moscow and Russia's southern province of Chechnya with British actress Elizabeth Hurley. (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Paul Casciato)