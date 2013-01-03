* Actor is high-profile campaigner against tycoon tax
* Depardieu applied for passport after Putin comments -
Kremlin
* Hollande redrafting tax law after ruled unconstitutional
By Alexei Anishchuk and Megan Davies
MOSCOW, Jan 3 Russian President Vladimir Putin
has granted citizenship to Gerard Depardieu, the French movie
star whose decision to quit his homeland to avoid a tax hike
prompted accusations of national betrayal.
The "Cyrano de Bergerac" and "Green Card" actor bought a
house across the border in Belgium last year to avoid a new tax
rate for millionaires planned by France's Socialist President
Francois Hollande, but said he could also seek tax exile
elsewhere.
Putin said last month that Depardieu would be welcome in
Russia, which has a flat income tax rate of 13 percent, compared
to the 75 percent on income over 1 million euros ($1.32 million)
that Hollande wants to levy in France.
French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault called Depardieu's
decision to seek Belgian residency "pathetic" and unpatriotic at
a time when the French are being asked to pay higher taxes to
reduce a bloated national debt.
"I am leaving because you believe that success, creation,
talent, anything different must be sanctioned," the actor
retorted in a letter published by a newspaper, saying he would
hand in his passport and social security card.
Depardieu is well known in Russia, where he has appeared in
many advertising campaigns. He worked in the country in 2011 on
a film about the eccentric Russian monk Grigory Rasputin.
French media teased Depardieu, showing clips of the actor's
Russian work that were unknown at home, including the Rasputin
film and a commercial for ketchup.
Magazine L'Express put together a slideshow on its website
of other countries that he could flee to, suggesting Italy where
he has starred in commercials for Barilla pasta, or Japan, given
that the actor owns a Japanese food shop in Paris.
Depardieu welcomed the move to grant him Russian
citizenship, according to excerpts of a letter published by a
Russian state TV website.
"I love your culture, your intelligence," the letter read.
"My father was a communist of that era. He listened to Radio
Moscow! That is my culture too."
Depardieu's publicist Francois Hassan Guerrar was not
immediately available to comment on the letter.
Depardieu was one of several Western celebrities invited to
celebrate the birthday of Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya's
Kremlin-backed leader, in 2012.
Depardieu, 63, had told friends he was considering three
options to escape France's new tax regime: settling in Belgium,
relocating to Montenegro, where he has a business, or moving to
Russia, French daily Le Monde reported in December.
Putin told a news conference last month: "If Gerard really
wants to have either a residency permit in Russia or a Russian
passport, we will assume that this matter is settled and settled
positively."
"I know that he (Depardieu) considers himself a Frenchman.
He loves his country very much, its history its culture - this
is his life, and I'm sure he is going through a tough time now,"
Putin said.
The Kremlin's website said on Thursday that Putin had signed
a decree granting Depardieu citizenship. Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov said it was not necessary for Depardieu to move to
Russia - that would be the actor's decision.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said
Westerners still knew little of Russia's tax regime.
"When they find out, we can expect a mass migration of rich
Europeans to Russia," Rogozin, a nationalist politician and
former envoy to NATO, said on Twitter.
WELCOME TO RUSSIA
Muscovites said they would welcome Depardieu. "He is a
normal guy. He is fond of drinking too, I suppose, the Russian
way, so let him come here," said one resident, Lev Nikolaevich.
Putin has in the past spoken of good relations with France,
which he visited last June, but he is a frequent critic of the
West. He had a tense summit with the European Union last month
and wants the bloc to move faster toward visa-free travel.
Since the Cold War, Moscow has often expressed support for
Westerners at odds with their governments - a way to counter
what Putin says is hypocritical U.S. and European criticism of
the Kremlin's treatment of its own citizens.
In 2010, a Kremlin official suggested Wikileaks founder
Julian Assange should be nominated for a Nobel Prize.
News of the decree granting Depardieu citizenship set off a
frenzy of wry commentary on Russian social networking sites,
some musing on why a Westerner would want a Russian passport.
One cartoon posted on the Internet depicted Putin and
Depardieu as characters from the French comic books Asterix.
Another showed what appeared to be a nude photo of Depardieu
on vacation, with a caption that referred to him as "our
compatriot", playing on foreign criticism of how Russians behave
on holiday.
Russia does not require people to hand in their foreign
passports once they acquire a Russian one. Many Russians have
citizenship of other countries and travel without problems.
Depardieu could also request Belgian nationality but has not
yet made such a request, said Georges Dallemagne, head of
Belgium's parliamentary committee that oversees naturalisations.
"As a Russian he could certainly remain in Belgium, he would
possibly need the necessary visas but for a short period he
could stay here," said Dallemagne.
France's Constitutional Council last month blocked the
planned 75 percent tax rate due to the way it would be applied -
but Hollande plans to propose redrafted legislation which will
"still ask more of those who have the most".
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman, Nikolai Isayev and
Alexander Fedorov in Moscow, Catherine Bremer in Paris and
Robert-Jan Bartunek in Belgium; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing
by Tom Pfeiffer)