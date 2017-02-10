MOSCOW Feb 10 Shares in Russia's largest toy retailer Detsky Mir rose 5.9 percent to 90 roubles ($1.53) in their market debut on the Moscow Stock Exchange on Friday.

Detsky Mir's shareholders on Wednesday raised $355 million in its initial public offering of shares. The offering was priced at 85 roubles, the bottom of the expected range.

($1 = 58.8846 roubles)