Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
MOSCOW, June 24 Russia's largest toy retailer Detsky Mir plans to boost its revenue by 30 percent in 2017, Interfax new agency quoted Mikhail Shamolin, the head of Russian business conglomerate Sistema, Detsky Mir's co-owner, as saying on Saturday.
The 70-year-old retailer, which went public in February, reported 31-percent growth in revenue to 79.5 billion roubles ($1.3 billion) in 2016.
In May, Detsky Mir, which means "Children's World" in Russian, said that it was on target to post a double-digit adjusted EBITDA margin in 2017. ($1 = 59.4330 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Toby Chopra)
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.