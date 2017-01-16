* Detsky Mir is Russia's largest children's goods retailer
* First IPO since 2014 by Russian retail firm
* Investors more upbeat after economic stabilisation
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Children's goods retailer Detsky
Mir is planning an initial public offering in Moscow, hoping to
cash in on an improved appetite for investing in Russia after a
recovery in oil prices and signs that the country's economy is
stabilising.
Detsky Mir had looked into a stock market listing as early
as 2013 but those plans were derailed by Western sanctions over
the Ukraine crisis which prompted investors to shun Russian
assets.
Russian stocks and the rouble are now back in favour,
rallying strongly on a deal by global oil producers to cut
output and on hopes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will ease
sanctions on Moscow.
Detsky Mir's having the confidence to come to market is a
positive sign for deal-starved investment bankers in Russia,
which has been frozen out of international capital markets for
several years. There were only a handful of Russian IPOs in
2016.
The IPO would be the first by a Russian retailer since
hypermarket chain Lenta sold shares in London in 2014.
Natalya Kolupaeva, an equity analyst at Raiffeisen in
Moscow, said she expected the Detsky Mir deal to be successful
as the company was performing well and the economic backdrop was
improving.
"It will send a good signal to the Russian retail market,"
she said.
Other Russian firms that could list shares in 2017 include
shipping firm Sovcomflot, in which the Russian government plans
to sell a stake, and En+ Group, a holding company for Russian
tycoon Oleg Deripaska's assets, sources have told Reuters.
Detsky Mir operates over 500 stores in Russia and Kazakhstan
and sells products including toys, clothes and sports equipment
for children.
It is 72.6 percent owned by conglomerate Sistema,
with another 23.1 percent controlled by the Russia-China
Investment Fund and some shares split between the management of
Sistema and Detsky Mir.
Detsky Mir said on Monday it planned to offer secondary
shares, which will be sold by Sistema, the Russia-China
Investment Fund, and certain members of Sistema's and Detsky
Mir's management.
Sistema intends to retain majority ownership in the retailer
in the medium term, Detsky Mir said, without providing a time
for the share sale or the number of shares on offer.
Two sources close to the deal told Reuters Detsky Mir's
shareholders planned to offer around 30 percent of its shares
but did not give a breakdown of how much each seller would
offer.
Detsky Mir has increased its revenue by an average of 30
percent a year in the past three years and paid record dividends
in 2015.
A recent rally in the rouble should help to support
profitability as it sells many imported goods, while analysts
say government largesse in the run up to next year's
presidential election should help consumer demand to recover.
Those factors should contribute to a more favourable outlook
for Russian retail stocks, which had a mixed performance in
2016. Russian food retailer Magnit's revenue growth
slowed last year but X5 Retail Group has been reporting
sales growth in excess of 20 percent.
Detsky Mir was valued at 42.2 billion roubles ($708.86
million) in 2015 when Sistema sold a 23.1 percent stake to the
Russia-China Investment Fund.
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
, Sberbank CIB and UBS are arranging
its IPO.
