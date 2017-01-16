BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
MOSCOW Jan 16 The owners of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intend to offer around 30 percent of the firm's shares during an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow, two sources close to the placement told Reuters on Monday.
Detsky Mir said earlier on Monday it was planning the IPO on the Moscow Exchange, opening the season for equity placements in Russia this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olga Popova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.