MOSCOW Jan 16 The owners of Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intend to offer around 30 percent of the firm's shares during an initial public offering (IPO) in Moscow, two sources close to the placement told Reuters on Monday.

Detsky Mir said earlier on Monday it was planning the IPO on the Moscow Exchange, opening the season for equity placements in Russia this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Olga Popova; Editing by Polina Devitt)