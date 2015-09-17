(Adds detail, context)
By Alexander Winning
MOSCOW, Sept 17 Germany's Deutsche Bank
posted a statement on Thursday saying it would close
its corporate banking services and securities business in
Russia, where it has been hit by sanctions, a downturn and
investigations into share trades.
Deutsche is in the midst of a sweeping programme to shrink
the group's global footprint to a regional one under new Chief
Executive John Cryan.
Official investigations in Europe and the United States into
share trades conducted by Deutsche's Moscow office have piled
added pressure on the bank.
Reuters reported on Monday, citing financial sources, that
Deutsche planned to close almost all of its Russian operations
excluding transaction banking services.
The announcement of the closures appeared to have slipped
out prematurely. It appeared on Thursday in a statement dated
for the following day, Sept. 18, that was briefly posted on the
bank's Russian website. It was subsequently removed.
A Moscow-based spokesman for the bank declined to comment.
However, a source close to the bank said that it would announce
an optimisation of its business in Russia from Friday.
A Frankfurt-based media representative for Deutsche Bank was
not immediately available.
Deutsche's Russian operation expanded rapidly on the back of
lucrative financing deals it assembled for clients as the
Russian economy enjoyed an oil-fuelled boom.
However, deal-making in Russia has slowed because of Western
sanctions imposed in response to Russia's intervention in
Ukraine, and because the falling oil price has pulled Russia
towards recession.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning, Zlata Garasyuta, Thomas
Atkins, Oksana Kobzeva and Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Christian
Lowe)