MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, Sept 18 Germany's Deutsche
Bank confirmed on Friday it is closing part of its
business in Russia, where it has been hit by sanctions and
investigations into share trades, as part of a review of its
global structure.
The bank said it would close its corporate banking and
securities business in Russia, while its Russian corporate
finance and markets businesses will operate from international
hubs instead.
Two people familiar with the bank said it planned to cut
around 200 jobs in Russia from a current total of around 1,300.
Deutsche is in the midst of a sweeping programme to shrink
its global footprint to a regional one under new Chief Executive
John Cryan.
Official investigations in Europe and the United States into
share trades conducted by Deutsche's Moscow office have piled
added pressure on the bank.
It said the decision to scale back in Russia was made to
reduce complexity, costs, risks and capital consumption and that
it expected to substantially complete the closure and transition
of its Russian businesses by the end of the year.
The announcement confirmed a Reuters report earlier this
week, citing sources, that Deutsche Bank was planning to scale
back its Russian business.
Deutsche's Russian operation expanded rapidly on the back of
lucrative financing deals it assembled for clients as the
Russian economy enjoyed an oil-fuelled boom.
However, deal-making in Russia has slowed because of Western
sanctions imposed in response to Russia's intervention in
Ukraine, and because the falling oil price has pulled Russia's
economy towards recession.
Deutsche said it would keep its global transaction banking
business in Russia and would continue to serve local wealth
management clients. (See statement for more detail: here)
Deutsche posted an announcement on the closure of its
corporate banking and securities business in Russia on Thursday,
in what appeared to be a premature announcement that was
released in error.
