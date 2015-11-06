BRIEF-Security Bank Corp says qtrly net interest income 4.4 bln pesos
* Qtrly net interest income increased 27 pct to 4.4 billion pesos from php 3.5 billion a year ago
MOSCOW Nov 6 Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of its Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia Board.
Viehweg was previously the head of Deutsche's global network banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Viehweg replaces Joerg Bongartz who left in September. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Oman unit signs credit facility agreement of 5.8 million rials with local lender for project development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )