BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT qtrly FFO $0.244 per unit
May 11 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
MOSCOW Oct 7 The ex-head of trading at Deutsche Bank's Russian operation, Tim Wiswell, has filed a suit against his former employer for wrongful dismissal, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Wiswell's dismissal earlier this year coincided with an investigation launched by regulators in Europe and the United States into what the bank said were suspicious share trades involving the bank's Moscow office.
In a statement, Wiswell's lawyer Ekaterina Dukhina said all share trades he conducted would have been known to the bank's compliance department.
She said the real reason for his dismissal may have been that he worked with a client close to people on Western sanctions lists. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Moscow was not immediately able to comment. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)
(Repeats with no changes to headline or text.) Wellington, May 12 The pace of New Zealand house price growth slowed in April, rising 0.9 percent, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Friday. The REINZ said prices in the country's biggest city, Auckland, had fallen 2.1 percent, an encouraging trend for the central bank which had warned the red-hot Auckland housing market was a financial stability risk. Nationally, prices rose 10.4 percent from the same