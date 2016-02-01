(Adds details, background)
By Zlata Garasyuta, Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova
MOSCOW Feb 1 A Moscow court on Monday rejected
a claim of wrongful dismissal brought by an ex-Deutsche Bank
trader who lost his job amid an investigation by
European and U.S. regulators into suspicious international share
trades by the bank.
The trader, Tim Wiswell, was fired along with two other
traders after the investigation was launched into "mirror
trades", which could allow the movement of funds from one
country to another without passing through the normal procedures
for cross-border money transfers.
The judge, Tatiana Akulshina, did not provide a reason for
rejecting Wiswell's wrongful dismissal claim. Yekaterina
Dukhina, lawyer for Wiswell, said she planned to appeal against
the decision.
A similar claim by Dinara Maksutova, a junior member of
Wiswell's team, was rejected by a court last year.
The wrongful dismissal case of Georgiy Buznik, a third
member of the team, is due in court on Feb. 5, according to the
court's website.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in December
that Deutsche Bank had found a total of $10 billion of
suspicious trades, including $6 billion in so-called "mirror
trades" identified earlier last year.
Two financial market sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters last year that Russia's central bank alerted Deutsche
Bank about equity trades between the bank's Moscow and London
offices that aroused suspicion.
But it was Deutsche Bank itself which then notified European
regulators about the trades, according to three other financial
sector sources, at which point the affair snowballed from a
local investigation into a major international probe involving
authorities on both sides of the Atlantic.
Deutsche Bank has declined to comment on the sequence of
events leading to the investigation. The central bank declined
to comment.
Russia's central bank handed a 300,000 roubles ($4,000) fine
to Deutsche Bank last year, two sources said, for procedural
shortcomings, but there has been no suggestion from the Russian
regulator that Deutsche knowingly carried out illegal trades.
A dozen bankers and financial market sources say that
"mirror trades" on their own do not break law. Questions arise
if volumes are too high or there is no economic logic for the
trade, other than to move money from one place to another.
Deutsche Bank in Moscow declined to comment on the court's
decision on Monday.
($1 = 75.8815 roubles)
(Reporting by Zlata Garasyuta, Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova;
Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe and Mark
Potter)