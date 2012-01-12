MOSCOW, Jan 12 - Exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk, the country's main export outlet for the clean product, will be flat at 480,000 tonnes this month, an arm of the Transneft pipeline monopoly said on Thursday.

But in addition to unchanged volumes of diesel fuel with sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm), it will also handle 120,000 tonnes of 500 ppm material, the product pipeline division Transnefteprodukt said.

It said that in December it started to ship 500 ppm sulphur diesel via Primorsk from the Kirishi refinery owned by Russia's fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz, in the amount of 70,000 tonnes.

According to sources, in December, Primorsk would have handled around 480,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)