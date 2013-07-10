* Russia adds to high diesel supply in northern Europe

* Russia diesel output rises faster than domestic refining

* ULSD exports bump up against export constraints

By Maxim Nazarov and Natalia Chumakova

MOSCOW, July 10 A steep rise in Russia's domestic refining volumes has pushed its exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel to record levels this summer, pushing down premiums and increasing competitive pressure on European refiners.

Exports from the Baltic port of Primorsk - Russia's only major outlet for diesel that matches European environmental standards - reached 840,000 tonnes in June and will be sustained at 810,000 tonnes a month for the next three months, data from pipeline operator Transnefteprodukt (TNP) showed.

"It is a fact that Russian production of ULSD has increased during the past 12 months, and since refinery upgrading is ongoing it will rise further in the next 12 months," a European diesel trader said.

Diesel premiums to ICE gasoil futures ULSD10-BD-ARA hit a five-month low last week, a move unusual for summer, in what traders said was the result of a combination of higher flows from Russia and U.S. Gulf refiners and weak European demand.

On an annual basis, exports from Primorsk are likely to increase by nearly half to 9.5 million tonnes, the data showed.

The increased volumes are quickly turning Primorsk into a much bigger outlet than rival Ventspils in Latvia, which for many years was the biggest port for Russian diesel exports.

But Ventspils is also steeply increasing the volumes it receives by rail from Russia as it adjusts to changes to make sure its overall volumes do not drop, industry sources said.

MAXED OUT

Russian also exports middle distillates from the Black Sea and the Pacific. Its total diesel exports from all outlets were up by around 11.5 percent to 15.85 million tonnes in the first five months of 2013, the latest period for which data is available..

Ventspils is receiving less of the 350ppm diesel by pipeline from month to month but is topping up volumes with rail deliveries for an overall increase in export volumes, Transnefteprodukt and Russian rail data showed.

Its month-on-month declines in pipeline deliveries could be a result of upgrade programmes at Russian export-oriented refineries, where hydrotreater capacity has been installed to process diesel into motor fuel that meets European sulphur specifications.

Russia has increased diesel production by 3.7 percent year-on-year, outpacing a 2.7 percent rise in crude runs, January-May data showed.

Further increases in ULSD exports are constrained, however, by Russia's relatively loose emission standards and limited infrastructure.

Four refinery complexes have received access to the Primorsk pipeline this year, the most recent being Moscow Refinery, owned by Gazprom Neft, which switched to 10ppm diesel in April.

"The pipeline to Primorsk is maxed out for the moment, so Primorsk can not increase 10ppm exports. First of all because of this reason, but also port capacity is maxed, so I think they will need to invest in Primorsk or find other ports of export," a products trader said.

TNP has long planned to build a 10ppm pipeline to the Black Sea coast, but the project has been repeatedly delayed and is unlikely to happen before 2016.

The pipeline operator enforces national standards of 350ppm for diesel in its pipelines. From 2016, it will switch to European levels of 10ppm, but until then new export capacity must be built to achieve further increases in exports.

High Russian diesel flows could spell trouble for refiners in Europe, where a dozen plants have closed in the past decade.

"With USLD coming from the United States and India on a more or less regular flow, Russian upgrading and rising 10ppm exports as well as new refineries coming online in Saudi Arabia, European refineries will seriously get pressured," the European diesel trader said.

That could become a double-edged sword for Russian producers, which don't want European refining margins to fall too steeply because it would undermine demand for Russian Urals crude, currently trading near record levels. (Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Ron Bousso; Writing by Melissa Akin; editing by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Jane Baird)