MOSCOW May 17 Russia's finance minister
rejected protests by state companies over paying half their
profits to the cash-strapped government, saying on Tuesday that
if the requirement drained them of cash for investment, they
could borrow it instead.
The ministry, which needs extra cash to finance budget
shortfalls, wants to extend until 2019 a requirement that
state-controlled companies hand over 50 percent of their profits
in dividends this year.
But a number of the companies, including oil producer
Rosneft, either ignored the order and recommended
smaller dividends or protested, saying they need the cash to
finance projects.
"If a project is profitable, if it brings good returns,
funds could be borrowed," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV station. "Raising the size of
the dividends increases the responsibility of state-companies
for the policies they are pursuing."
The finance ministry has for years complained about poor
financial management at oil and gas companies, whose taxes
contributed nearly half the government's revenues last year.
DEFICIT TARGET
Russia needs funds because it is in its second year of
recession after oil prices plunged and Western nations imposed
sanctions on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine conflict.
Siluanov defended the ministry's goal of keeping the budget
deficit at 3 percent of gross domestic product this year and
trying to cut it by 1 percentage point in coming years.
But he also played down financing needs, saying it is not
"critical" to borrow on foreign markets this year. The ministry
had planned up to $3 billion in foreign borrowing in 2016, but
Washington warned Western banks against participation, putting
Russia's plans on hold.
"If we don't raise those funds on foreign markets, we will
borrow them (internally)," Siluanov said.
But Moscow will demand that Ukraine repays a $3 billion
Eurobond debt, Siluanov said, and will ask the International
Monetary Fund to address Russia's right to that repayment in the
Fund's new aid programme for Kiev.
Russia and Ukraine have long been at loggerheads over the
Eurobond, which was due in December. Ukraine included the debt
in a restructuring package, but Moscow said the debt was
sovereign and as such should not be part of the package.
