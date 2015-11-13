MOSCOW Nov 13 Russia's competition watchdog FAS has blocked food retailer Dixy Group's bid to buy a controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.

The statement from the regulator said that Dixy had failed to provide requested materials that would allow FAS to reach a conclusion on whether the deal would damage competition.

Dixy, which already owns 33 percent of Bristol, said in June that it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Russian chain by buying more shares from a company controlled by its own biggest shareholder.

However, chief executive Ilya Yakubson had flagged in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit in September that the deal could be scrapped. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush and David Goodman)