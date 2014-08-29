MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian food retailer Dixy Group expects revenue to rise by up to 25 percent in 2014, Chief Executive Officer Ilya Yakubson said on Friday, revising upwards its previous guidance.

"We think that we will be able to produce the top line growth somewhere in between 20 to 25 percent, so we raise our guidance," Yakubson said on a conference call with analysts.

He also confirmed guidance for a net 300 new stores this year. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)