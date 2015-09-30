* For other news from Reuters Russia Investment Summit,
MOSCOW, Sept 30 Russian food retailer Dixy
said on Wednesday it may end up scrapping a planned
deal to take a controlling stake in tobacco and spirits chain
Bristol.
Dixy, which already owns 33 percent of Bristol, said in June
it planned to gain control of the 1,400-store Russian chain by
buying more shares from a company controlled by its own biggest
shareholder.
"The situation has changed a lot, the market has changed a
lot and I don't rule out any development with Bristol. The deal
may or may not happen," Dixy Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson said
in an interview at the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
Dixy is Russia's No.4 food retailer by sales, operating
mostly small neighbourhood stores.
Yakubson said the Dixy shareholders would decide whether to
proceed with the deal after anti-monopoly service FAS announces
its position, likely before year-end.
"This deal gives us stronger purchasing power in three
categories - alcohol, tobacco, and accompanying goods ... On the
negative side - it means defocusing, for example," he said.
Analysts have said the timing of the planned deal was
questionable and suggested Dixy should instead invest in its key
business including a more aggressive expansion, price
investments, and debt reduction.
Dixy cut its 2015 revenue growth forecast in August,
admitting it has been slow to react to a drop in consumer
purchasing power.
That was caused by a slowdown in the Russian economy tied to
the lower price of oil, Russia's main export, Western sanctions
and by a sharp fall in the rouble currency, which made it more
expensive to buy imported products.
Yakubson confirmed that sales dynamics had improved since
August and said he was "quite optimistic" about the rest of
2015. He also confirmed plans to open 500 new stores in 2015.
"We think the worst is behind," Yakubson said.
