BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its second-quarter net profit quadrupled, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion roubles ($35 million at current rate) thanks to a lower effective tax rate following corporate restructuring.
Revenue grew 27 percent to 57 billion roubles while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 56 percent to 4.2 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 36.9090 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year