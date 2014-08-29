MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its second-quarter net profit quadrupled, year-on-year, to 1.3 billion roubles ($35 million at current rate) thanks to a lower effective tax rate following corporate restructuring.

Revenue grew 27 percent to 57 billion roubles while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation jumped 56 percent to 4.2 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement.

(1 US dollar = 36.9090 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)