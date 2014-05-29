MOSCOW May 29 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit soared 73 percent, year-on-year, to 667 million roubles ($19.3 million), helped by increased sales and a lower effective tax rate following the company's restructuring.

The company opened a net 281 stores over the past year, increasing selling space by 19 percent. Revenues grew 18 percent in the first quarter to 49.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 34.5882 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)