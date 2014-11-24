MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 90.4 percent year-on-year to 1.2 billion roubles ($27 million).

Revenue grew 31 percent to 58 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 56 percent to 4.3 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 44.5020 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)