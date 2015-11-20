MOSCOW Nov 20 Russian food retailer Dixy
said on Friday it had swung to a third-quarter net
loss, hurt by an increased debt burden and expansion costs amid
falling sales growth.
Russia's No.4 grocery chain by sales, which operates mostly
small neighbourhood stores, had earlier cut its 2015 sales
growth forecast to 16-20 percent from 20-25 percent, saying it
had been slow to react to a drop in consumer purchasing power.
In the third quarter, Dixy made a net loss of 843 million
roubles ($13 million) after a 1.2 billion rouble net profit a
year ago, despite a 14 percent year-on-year increase in sales.
The result came on the back of a 41.3 percent decline in
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to 2.5 billion roubles as the firm's operating costs
rose across the board in connection with new stores.
Its EBITDA margin dropped to 3.9 percent from 7.5 percent in
the same period of 2014 and its net debt rose to 35.6 billion
roubles at the end of September from 25.1 billion at the end of
2014, it said.
Dixy added that a 38 percent spike in finance costs as well
as a 199-million-rouble foreign exchange loss and its share in
net losses of the Bristol chain in which it has a 33-percent
stake led to its net earnings slipping into the red.
The firm has yet to update investors on its strategy
regarding Bristol after the state anti-trust agency turned down
its application to raise its stake in the chain.
($1 = 64.9300 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Mark Potter)