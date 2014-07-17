MOSCOW, July 17 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 28.3 percent in June, year-on-year, to 19.2 billion roubles ($551 million), after a 19-percent increase the previous month.

The June result brings first-half sales to 107 billion roubles, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percent. The company had said it is targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in the whole of 2014.

Second-quarter like-for-like sales growth accelerated to 11.65 percent from 4 percent in the first quarter as the average ticket jumped 12 percent on the back of higher inflation. ($1 = 34.8710 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)