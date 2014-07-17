MOSCOW, July 17 Russian food retailer Dixy Group
said on Thursday its sales rose 28.3 percent in June,
year-on-year, to 19.2 billion roubles ($551 million), after a
19-percent increase the previous month.
The June result brings first-half sales to 107 billion
roubles, a year-on-year increase of 22.4 percent. The company
had said it is targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in the
whole of 2014.
Second-quarter like-for-like sales growth accelerated to
11.65 percent from 4 percent in the first quarter as the average
ticket jumped 12 percent on the back of higher inflation.
($1 = 34.8710 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)