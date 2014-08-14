MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 33.4 percent in July, year-on-year, to 19.8 billion roubles (549 million US dollar) after a 28-percent increase the previous month.

The July result brings seven-month sales to around 126 billion roubles, a year-on-year increase of 24 percent. The company had said it was targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in the whole of 2014. (1 US dollar = 36.0680 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)