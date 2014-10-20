MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its September sales were up 28.3 percent in rouble terms to 18.4 billion roubles, after a 32 percent increase in the previous month.

In dollar terms, the company saw its sales going up 10.4 percent to $486.8 million, Dixy said in a statement.

The September results bring nine-month sales to 164.9 billion roubles, up by 25.3 percent year-on-year.

The company also said that its like-for-like sales in the third quarter of the year were up 14.6 percent, driven by an increase in the average ticket spent by customers and higher traffic.

